Some of the key players operating in the business of organic chia seeds market are: Onset Worldwide, ORGANIC SOURCE, LLC, Chia Organica USA, Raw Living Limited, Nutiva, Inc., Prana, Mamma Chia, OrganicVeganSuperfoods, Chosen Foods LLC, Sunfood, Hancock Seed, and others.

Growing health concerns has resulted in increased demand for nutritional and dietary supplement products over the last few years. In the present scenario, manufacturers of organic chia seeds have greater opportunity in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific region. Organic chia seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Owing to the presence of higher nutritional contents, the demand for organic chia seeds increasing among nutritional and dietary supplements manufacturers. Food and beverage manufacturers are using organic chia seeds in health and nutritional bars, granola bars, breakfast cereals, and in many others products. The demand for organic chia seeds is also increasing in food and beverage industry as it used in preparing smoothies, yogurt, salads, bakery products and many others.

Our analysis will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

