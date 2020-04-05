The worldwide market for Customer Communication Management (CCM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Complete Research of Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market:

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Customer Communication Management (CCM) market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

Key players operating worldwide:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Adobe Systems, Inc. Cincom Systems, Inc. Doxee S.p.A., EMC Corporation (Dell), HP Enterprise, Newgen Software, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corporation, Ricoh, Pitney Bowes, Inc., Sefas Innovation, Inc., and Xerox Corporation. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current Customer Communication Management (CCM) offerings in emerging economies.

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Segmentation

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, bySolution

Software Suite

Managed CCM Services

Others Services (Consulting, Integration, & Maintenance)

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Deployment

Cloud-based

On Premise

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by End-use Industry

Healthcare

BFSI Banks and NBFCs Insurance

IT and Telecom

E-commerce and Retail

Hospitality and Travel

Government and Utilities

Others (Education, Entertainment and Media)

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



