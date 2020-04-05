Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Services industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Imaging Equipment Services as well as some small players.

Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles the major players of the global medical imaging equipment services market along with their company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report are GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Althea Group, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Canon Inc.), and Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation).

The global medical imaging equipment services market has been segmented as follows:

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Providers

By Service Type

Equipment Removal & Relocation

Equipment Repair & Maintenance

Refurbished Systems

Technical Training

Software Upgrade

By Modality

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Imaging Equipment Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Imaging Equipment Services , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Imaging Equipment Services in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Imaging Equipment Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Medical Imaging Equipment Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Imaging Equipment Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.