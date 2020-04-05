The ‘ Massive MIMO Technology market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

A rundown of the competitive spectrum:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by strategic collaborations with other industry players. For instance, in April 2018, Nokia collaborated with Filtronic plc to develop FDD-LTE Massive MIMO antenna. The new antenna is a FDD, LTE dual band antenna designed to integrate Nokia AirScale radio solution in a 16 receive 16 transmit (16T16R) configuration.

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market Segmentation

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market, by Type of Antennas

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T &128R and above

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market, by Spectrum

TDD

FDD

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market, by Technology

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



