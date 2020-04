The global Fertilizer Additives market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Fertilizer Additives market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

prominent players operating in the fertilizer additives market are estimated to hold over 25% of the total fertilizer additives market share. Leading players continue to focus on expansion and launch of new products to consolidate their position in the fertilizer additives market. Prominent players continue to form joint ventures to expand their presence in the fertilizer additives market.

Some of the leading players in the fertilizer additives market are Arkema SA, Clariant AG, Michelman, Inc., Chemipol SA, Timac Agro USA, Dorf Ketal, ArrMaz, Fertibon Products Pvt. Ltd., Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd., Neelam Aqua & Specialty Chem (P) Ltd., Novochem Group, KAO Chemicals, Tolsa Group, Solvay, and Chemsol LLC. These companies continue to focus on consolidating their position in the fertilizer additives market.

Decreasing Arable Land and Growing Population to Bolster Fertilizer Additives Market

With continuous growth in the global population, the demand for food and housing is on the rise. Consequently, Earth’s land is being subjected to excessive pressure which is causing a degradation in the quality of the soil and its fertility. According to a report published by the Joint Research Centre in 2018, a committee set up by the European Commission, an area half the size of Europe undergoes severe degradation and becomes unsuitable for cultivation every year. Another report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services backed the Joint Research Centre’s claim. With the area of arable land decreasing and demand for food on the rise, farmers are increasingly using fertilizers to boost production.

However, the quality and performance of fertilizers may deteriorate with time. Fertilizer additives aid in the production, handling, storage, and transportation of fertilizers. The additives help fertilizers retain their shape, prevent caking, reduce dust formation during manufacture, and avoid wetting of fertilizers. Thus, the growing use of fertilizers in agricultural practices is estimated to fuel the growth of the fertilizer additives market.

Burgeoning Investments in Agricultural Farming to Aid Fertilizer Additives Market Growth

Farmers around the world are gradually showing a willingness to spend more on agriculture in order to boost the production of the land. Additionally, governments across the globe are announcing the launch of initiatives to support farmers and lessen the burden of expenditure on them, thus providing them the access to fertilizer and fertilizer additives. These factors are estimated to propel fertilizer additives market proliferation.

Innovative Manufacturing Processes and Use of Modern Materials to Open Gateways to New Opportunities

Technological advancements continue to influence the fertilizer additives market with manufacturers focusing their efforts on the development of new and cost-effective techniques for the production of fertilizer additives. For instance, a new procedure developed for manufacturing fertilizer additives extracts micronutrients from already used alkaline batteries. The method is gradually gaining traction owing to its property of aiding in waste reduction while providing the essential nutrients required for the growth of plants. In this procedure, zinc and manganese from the alkaline batteries are collected and cleaned to be used as fertilizer additives. The method is increasingly being recommended by numerous food associations with the nutrients derived from the process aiding in bolstering agricultural production.

In addition to this, numerous researches working towards leveraging technology to improve the performance of fertilizers are expected to drive the fertilizer additives market growth. A recent development in the area was the use of nanoparticles as carriers of fertilizers. With this implementation, the release of fertilizers into the soil can be controlled making for efficient nutrient utilization. The novel fertilizer additives deliver the nutrients directly to the crops thus preventing nutrient losses by avoiding interaction of the nutrients with soil, air, water, and microorganisms. Incorporation of nanotechnology in fertilizers is estimated to benefit the fertilizer additives market.

Increasing Concerns about the Adverse Impact of Fertilizers on Health and Environment to Hamper Market Growth

Chemical fertilizers tend to seep into the ground and contaminate the groundwater. Fertilizers are non-toxic in small amounts. However, when the concentration increases these fertilizers could cause an imbalance in the groundwater ecosystem. The consumption of contaminated groundwater can lead to the development of hypertension, gastric cancer, testicular cancer, goiter, and birth abnormalities. Further, fertilizers are washed away into streams and seas and can potentially kill fish and other sea organisms. Nitrogen, a key component of the fertilizer composition contributes greatly to the greenhouse effect. Regulatory authorities around the world are continuously focusing their efforts towards curbing the concentration of greenhouse gases imposing stringent regulations which are likely to hamper the growth of the fertilizer additives market. In addition to this, governments are also promoting the use of organic fertilizers over chemical fertilizers due to the former being better for the environment. Additionally, the growing demand for organic food is prompting farmers to shift to using organic fertilizers over their conventional counterparts. The development and growth of organic fertilizers industry are likely to pose a threat to the fertilizer additives market proliferation.

