The major players profiled in this Cable Glands market report include:

Key Players

Some of the key players of Cable Glands market are: Eaton Group – (Cooper Crouse-Hinds Electric Company), Bartec Group, Jacob GmbH, R.Stahl Ag, ABB Ltd. (Thomas & Betts Corporation), Amphenol Corporation, Elsewedy Electric, Cmp Products, Cortem S.P.A, Warom Technology Incorporated, Hubbell Incorporated, Sealcon Llc and Emerson Industrial Automation among others.

Cable Glands Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, cable glands market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is seen to be leading in terms of value with U.S. being the most attractive market due to many up gradation projects and closing replacement cycles for the cable glands in the region. The North America market for the cable glands market is seen to be followed by Western Europe and China. The region with the fastest rate of growth in the cable glands market for the forecast period is expected to be SEA and other APAC, due to many power generation facilities set up in the region specifically in India and ASEAN countries. MEA region is also gaining traction in the market due to the setting up of new power generation facilities which increases the growth of the cable glands market in the region.

Regional analysis for Cable Glands Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

