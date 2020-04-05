“

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Art Supplies market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period.

The Art Supplies market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Art Supplies market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Art Supplies market.

All the players running in the global Art Supplies market are elaborated thoroughly in the Art Supplies market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Art Supplies market players.

Sustaining Brand Loyalty with Ecofriendly & Biodegradable Art Supplies

Based on the diverse demographics of end users, the positioning of the art supplies to cater to specific demands based on aesthetics, cost, variety and efficiency, has benefited manufacturers and enticed them to increase their production. Yet, one of the prominent motivators for consumers to purchase art supplies from a particular company is the brand loyalty. The companies have been seen to cultivate brand loyalty with multiple new programs launched in the art supplies market. Companies have been showcasing their products as bio degradable with minimum wastage. Showcasing of their products as bio degradable has been one of the main factors affecting brand loyalty in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. This is evident in the stance of Société BIC SA, one of the leading players in the art supplies market, which has formed a partnership with Loop to reduce packaging waste in their consumer products. Another prominent development in art supplies market is the reduction of plastic usage as done by Newell Brands. Newell Brands divested Process Solutions and Rexair, to promulgate restructuring plans of the company.

Product Novelty Dominating Competition Space of Art Supplies

Companies have displayed acumen in their main strategy, i.e. a well-positioned product. The art supplies industry has been turning towards development of luxury products at affordable prices. The competition space of the art supplies market has been dominated by multiple product launches. Leading from the forefront in the art supplies market is STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG. In January 2019, STAEDTLER launched a combination package of multiple art supplies such as fine pastel chalks, luminous acrylics, and double-ended brush markers. The art supplies package also contains wood-cased colored pencils, woodless colored pencils with water color lead and artist pencils. In January 2019, STAEDTLER restructured and launched FIMO RANGE with multiple new colors. In January 2019, STAEDTLER extended its LUMOGRAPH RANGE. In January 2019, another company, Kokuyo Camlin launched geometry & pencil box for end users. In May 2019, Société BIC SA launched temporary tattoo markers with cosmetic grade inks. As announced by Société BIC SA in December 2018, the company is also collaborating with TOURNAIRE PARIS for development of TWO UNIQUE GOLD BIC® 4 colors pens. The management changes in top tier and mid-tier companies have been high in the past year. Newell Brands, Hallmark Cards, ITC limited, and F.I.L.A. are some of the companies whose higher management has undergone a change in recent times. These changes in management will spell landmark shifts in the strategies of these companies.

An acquisition witnessed in the art supplies market is the acquisition of Pacon Holding Company by F.I.L.A. – Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. The acquisition was completed in June 2018.The main motivation for the acquisition was the diversification and strengthening of distribution channels. Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A., Société BIC SA, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG and Faber-Castell are some of the key players controlling the majority stake in the art supplies market.

The Art Supplies market report answers the following queries:

Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Art Supplies market? What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Art Supplies market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Art Supplies market? Why region leads the global Art Supplies market? What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Art Supplies market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.

A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Art Supplies market.

Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Art Supplies market.

In-depth assessment on the utilization of Art Supplies in each end use industry.

Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Art Supplies market.

