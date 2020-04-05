In 2020, the Alkaline Phosphatase Kits market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Alkaline Phosphatase Kits market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Alkaline Phosphatase Kits market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Unreliability of Alkaline Phosphatase Kit Results Remains a Challenge to Wider Adoption

Although alkaline phosphatase kit is an efficient way of detecting higher or lower levels of alkaline phosphatase in the blood, it is not necessarily indicative of an abnormality in the body. Sometimes, during pregnancy, alkaline phosphatase levels may rise due to the placental influx. Also, higher levels of alkaline phosphatase are observed during bone formation and development. Due to the likelihood of the kit providing false positives, it is used in tandem with other diagnostic tests to determine the cause, severity, and prognosis of an underlying disease.

US Continues to Spearhead the Alkaline Phosphatase Kits Market

North America remains the largest market for alkaline phosphatase kits, on account of robust demand in the US. The US accounts for the largest revenue share, not only in North America but globally as well. A notable reason for US holding the majority market share is the high preference for pasteurized milk in the region. According to a mandate issued by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) in 1987, the use of raw milk for the production of milk and other dairy products was banned. Further, milk and other dairy products are perceived as the premier source for high-quality protein by the majority of North American population. Along with a flourishing dairy market, demand for alkaline phosphatase kits is complemented by the robust healthcare sector. These factors have been instrumental in aiding the growth of the alkaline phosphatase market in the region. The presence of multiple leading market players in the region is a testament of the flourishing alkaline phosphatase market in the region.

Alkaline Phosphatase Kits Market – Definition

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) is an enzyme which catalyzes the phosphate esters in an alkaline buffer and produces an inorganic phosphate and organic radical. Alkaline phosphatase kits are designed to effectively measure the ALP levels in human serum and other bodily fluids. Apart from its use in healthcare, alkaline phosphatase kits are also used in food and beverages industry to check if raw milk has undergone pasteurization.

