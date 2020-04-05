(2020-2026) Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysts Expect Robust Growth in 2026| Kurbra, Chase Paymentech, Elavon, First Data, Canada Payments, Epost, Microsoft, SAP, Harris Systems, Broadridge, Symcor, Payfirma, Square, Stripe etc.
Dataintelo offers a latest published report on Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market industry analysis and forecast 2019–2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. The report contains XX pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.
Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.
The scope of the report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The numerical data is backed up by statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, BCG matrix, SCOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures.
The generated report is firmly based on primary research, interviews with top executives, news sources and information insiders. Secondary research techniques are implemented for better understanding and clarity for data analysis.
The Report Segments for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019–2025 are as:
Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market, by Products
The Direct Biller Model
The Consolidator Model
In 2018, Consolidator Model accounted for a major share of 83% in the Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2887.2 M USD by 2025 from 2134.85 M USD in 2019.
Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market, by Applications
Financial Institutions
Telecommunication
Utility Companies
Other Industries
In Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market, Utilities segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 1396.65 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.71% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Canada Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) will be promising in the Utilities field in the next couple of years.
The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:
Kurbra
Chase Paymentech
Elavon
First Data
Canada Payments
Epost
Microsoft
SAP
Harris Systems
Broadridge
Symcor
Payfirma
Square
Stripe
The Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market industry Analysis and Forecast 2019–2025 helps the clients with customized and syndicated reports holding a key importance for professionals entailing data and market analytics. The report also calls for market driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Dataintelo ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real time scenario.
