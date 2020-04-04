Report Description for the Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global whole grain & high fiber foods market. It provides historical data of 2013, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Kg). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on the global whole grain & high fiber foods market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global whole grain & high fiber foods market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current industry trends and opportunities for whole grain & high fiber foods. It also includes production process chain analysis. In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis, market key players, and a strategic overview. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of whole grain & high fiber food manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, source, form, application, and region.

Through a detailed study of the market, our analysts have observed that consumers prefer various sources of whole grain & high fiber foods such as spelt, teff, buckwheat, millet, sorghum, bulgur, etc. The report further states that, the use of whole grain & high fiber foods in the bakery segment is likely to result in lucrative market opportunities for the producers of whole grain & high fiber foods targeting this segment.

The report includes the company profiles of key producers of whole grain & high fiber foods, and the revenue generated from companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By source, the global whole grain & high fiber foods market is segmented into maize, wheat, brown rice, oats, rye, barley, quinoa, and multi-grain. By flavor, the global whole grain & high fiber foods market is segmented as fruits, nuts, honey, chocolate, vanilla, and others

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were obtained through quotes from numerous whole grain & high fiber food manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. All key application segments have been considered, and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to whole grain & high fiber foods, which include the drivers and trends driving each segment, and opportunities in the whole grain & high fiber foods market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the whole grain & high fiber foods market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of whole grain & high fiber food manufacturers, and recent developments in the whole grain & high fiber foods market space. Key participants in the whole grain & high fiber foods market are Kellog Company, Nestlé S.A., Mondelez International, General Mills Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Kind LLC, EDNA International, La Brea Bakery Inc., George Weston Limited, Barilla G.e. R. Fratelli S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Riviana Foods Inc., Mckee Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Warburtons Limited, and others.

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Product Type Bakery Products Breads Cakes & Pastries Baking Ingredients & Mixes Frozen Products Breakfast Cereals Flakes Muesli & Granola Crisps & Crackers Snack Bars Pastas & Noodles

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Flavour Fruit Nuts Honey Chocolate Vanilla Others

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Source Maize Wheat Brown Rice Oats Rye Barley Quinoa Mult-grain Others

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Packaging Format Bags & Couches Folding Cartons Trays & Containers Cans

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Nature Organic Conventional

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Distribution Channel Direct Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Discount Stores Convenience Store Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others

Global Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods Market – By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe China India Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

