In this report, the global VOC Sensors and Monitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The VOC Sensors and Monitors market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the VOC Sensors and Monitors market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this VOC Sensors and Monitors market report include:

The key players covered in this study

Drgerwerk

AMS AG

Honeywell

3M

FIGARO

Riken Keiki Co., Ltd

Navter

Siemens

GDS Corp

Aeroqual

Extech

Alphasense

Compur Monitors GmbH & Co. KG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VOC Sensors

VOC Monitors

In 2018, VOC Monitors accounted for a major share of 77% in the global VOC Sensors and Monitors market. And this product segment is poised to reach 131.26 K USD by 2024 from 99.1 K USD in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring

In VOC Sensors and Monitors market, Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 121.54 M USD by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.71% during 2018 and 2024. It means that VOC Sensors and Monitors will be promising in the Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring field in the next couple of years.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Japan

India

The study objectives of VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Report are:

To analyze and research the VOC Sensors and Monitors market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the VOC Sensors and Monitors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions VOC Sensors and Monitors market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

