In our new research report we deliver value in terms of segmental analysis and forecasts on the global smart lighting market at the regional level as well as from a global perspective. With the help of extensive research, our analysts have studied how different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global smart lighting market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape with a view to achieve competitive advantage in the long run. We have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their magnitudes across various regions in the globe while studying this market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with the necessary acumen and insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with value and volume forecast projections for the period 2017 – 2025 in terms of revenue (US dollars). It also includes detailed pricing analysis by type along with the smart lighting market value chain analysis.

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis and information on key players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of producers dealing with smart lighting on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global smart lighting market.

The report further indicates segment wise definition of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focuses on identifying various opportunities in the global market and presents updates and insights associated with the various segments of the global smart lighting market. In depth analysis on average prices in US$/units have been considered for smart lighting to arrive at appropriate market size numbers. Key market splits have been deduced from surveys and primary research. The prices of smart lighting products have been tracked at the wholesaler level across regions.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Fixture Lighting Control Others (such as Smart Bulbs)

By Light Source LED CFL Incandescent

By Communication Technology Wired Wireless

By Application Indoor Commercial/Industrial Residential Outdoor Street Lighting Architectural Lighting Lighting for Public Places Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

A number of primary and secondary sources have been consulted during the course of this study. Secondary sources include company websites, company annual reports, white papers, and financial reports. Further deep diving has been carried out by interviewing various market observers and subject matter experts to get an actual picture of the global smart lighting market. The data accumulated from multiple sources is revalidated using the triangulation method in order to gain more or less 100 percent accuracy to help enhance the credibility of the research. The data is scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights about the market.

Following assumptions are used in this report: Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the market estimations Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade, and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers Economic fluctuations have been considered while forecasting market numbers Market forecast has been done on the basis of the current market scenario. However, in future, the market is expected to witness the entry of new startups, which can change overall market dynamics

