XploreMR provides an exclusive analysis of the global polyisocyanurate insulation market in its latest report titled ‘Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2028’. The main aim of this report is to offer exhaustive analysis and provide insights pertaining to the global polyisocyanurate insulation market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global polyisocyanurate insulation market in terms of market volume (KT), (Mn Sq. Ft) & value (US$ Mn) and year-wise (Y-o-Y) growth in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market according to product type, application, end users and region. To give a better understanding of the market, the report comes loaded with analysis of factors, such as drivers, trends, restraints and their impact on the market dynamics. The report has been segmented into four sections on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Report Description

The report on the global polyisocyanurate insulation market starts with an executive summary and market introduction and provides a complete view of the market. This section includes polyisocyanurate insulation market view point, value chain analysis and forecast factors impact analysis. The section that follows analyses the global polyisocyanurate insulation market on the basis of segments and presents a forecast for the period 2018-2028. The global polyisocyanurate insulation market has been segmented into:

By Product Type

By Application

End Users

By Region

Liquid

Spray

Rigid Foam/Board

Acoustic

Thermal

Hybrid

Building & Construction

Roofs

Walls

Transport

Consumer appliances

Others

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific (SEA&P

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

China

Japan

The last section of the report includes a competitive landscape, which includes market share analysis and provides information and analysis of companies based on the categories of manufacturers and service providers across the value chain and their presence in the global polyisocyanurate insulation market.

Research Methodology

The polyisocyanurate insulation market volume has been inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and the average global polyisocyanurate insulation market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporation in the report. The price of polyisocyanurate insulation has been deduced on the basis of product type where the average price of each product type is inferred across all the respective regions. The market value of the global polyisocyanurate insulation market has been thus calculated from the data provided by the average selling price and market volume.

For the research, extensive secondary research carried out to understand the market dynamics based on product types, applications, and end users. Sources of secondary data which includes industry journals, SEC filings, company websites, import and export data, investor presentation, etc. is used to reach the actual market estimations. During the scope of the research, we also tracked the historic data of last 4 years to scrutinize developments, industry growth, of the market. This is further segmented on the basis of geography and key manufacturers. In addition to this, key data also covered which include, trends, drivers, opportunity, and restraints and finally to in the competition dashboard, we analyzed key players and their market shares based on their sales.

For the 10-year forecast of the global polyisocyanurate insulation market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at the global polyisocyanurate insulation market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the global polyisocyanurate insulation market.

