The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global IQF fruits market. Some of the major companies operating in the global IQF fruits market are Brecon Foods, Uren Food Group Ltd., Dirafrost Frozen Fruit Industry N.V., Inventure Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc., Cal Pacific Specialty Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Rosemary & Thyme Limited, Milne Fruit Products Inc., Ravifruit (Kerry Group), Frutex Australia Pty Ltd., and Venus Processing and Packaging Limited (Sympli), among others.

IQF Fruits vendors are directed towards enhancing their sourcing process and technologies used. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused towards proliferating product portfolio in accordance with customers of varied applications.

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Fruit

Red Fruits and Berries Strawberries Blueberries Raspberries Cherries Cranberries Prunes Peaches Others Watermelons Pomegranates Grapegruit

Tropical Fruits Pineapples Mangoes Papayas

Citrus Fruits Oranges Lemons and Limes



Global IQF Fruits Market – By End Use

Food Industry Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Fruit-based Beverages Breakfast Cereals

Retail (Households)

HoReCa (Food Service Providers)

Global IQF Fruits Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales (Manufacturers)

Indirect Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



Based on Fruit segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Red Fruits and Berries, Tropical Fruits, and Citrus Fruits. Red Fruits and Berries is expected to dominate the IQF fruits market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the period of forecast.

Based on End-use segmentation, the global IQF fruits market is segmented into Food Industry, Retail (Household), and HoReCa (Food Service Providers). Food Industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume and is projected to hold highest share in the IQF fruits market.

Based on Sales Channel, the global IQF fruit market is segmented into Direct Sales, and Indirect Sales. The Indirect Sales segment is expected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume both, owing to the dominance of supermarkets. The domination and centralized purchasing of the leading superstores have improved their commercial power on the marketplace as well as in product requirement.

Region wise, the APAC is expected to register a whopping CAGR of more than 7% in terms of value and is projected to hold a healthy market share of more than 20% by the end of forecast period. In terms of market value share, Europe is expected to grasp more than 35% of the IQF fruit market, overtaking North America during the period of forecast.

