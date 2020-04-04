The global Life Support Systems market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Life Support Systems market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Life Support Systems market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Life Support Systems market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

In April 2019, Collins Aerospace Systems, a United Technologies subsidiary, received a contract to develop components of the life support system for Boeing Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Royal Philips launched a new Trilogy Evo portable life support ventilator platform at 2018 European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in France.

In April 2018, LivaNova, a global medical technology company acquired TandemLife. The acquisition of TandemLife will allow LiveNova to complement its portfolio with a wide range of solutions for Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) and Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support (pMCS).

Life Support Systems Market Dynamics

High Prevalence of Life Threatening Diseases Prompting Increased Adoption of Life Support Systems in Healthcare Industry

Life support systems market are increasingly witnessing wide adoption in the healthcare industry, on the back of numerous factors, such as growing prevalence of life threatening diseases, accelerating healthcare spending, and improvisations in healthcare infrastructure. As per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, more than 5.7 million patients get admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) in the U.S. annually, mostly with neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. These growing number of patients are prompting healthcare centers, hospitals, and clinics to invest in life support systems market.

Inappropriate practices Associated with Ventilators Limiting Growth in Life Support Systems Market

The elevated risk, complexities associated with the life support system operations, and physical as well as emotional pain are some factors that have the potential to restrict growth of the life support systems market. Furthermore, growing number of inappropriate practices linked with life support systems, such as maintaining patients beyond the point by using ventilators are limiting the use of such machines, thereby, dampening market growth.

Life Support Systems Remain a Far Cry for Many Healthcare Centers & Patients Alike

Not every hospital, clinic and patient can bear the high cost of life support systems, which has been limiting the adoption of this highly pricey service. However, some patients opt for life support systems, they usually find it difficult to avail this service for long. Extremely high hospital bills associated with the use of life support systems significantly limit their adoption. Moreover, several small-scale clinics, hospitals, and medical centers don’t invest in these systems, which has been restricting growth of stakeholders.

Developed Economies Dominate Life Support Systems Market

Developed regions, such as North America and Europe, are expected to register a significant share in growth of the life support systems market, owing to availability of technologically advanced base for healthcare services. Moreover, the region is the hub of numerous leading market players, and their robust sales growth is supplementing market share of the region. Western Europe also has the potential to register a notable market share due to the presence of well-established medical infrastructure coupled with highly skilled medical professionals. Burgeoning number of R&D initiatives for novel and innovative medical solutions are also promising market growth in the region.

Life Support Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Installed

Portable

Based on device type, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Automated External Defibrillator

Extracorporeal Oxygenator

Ventilator

Based on end user, the life support systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services

Trauma Centers

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the life support systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to life support systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Life support systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Life support systems Market Segments

Life support systems Market Dynamics

Life support systems Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Life support systems market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) Life support systems Market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Life support systems Market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) Life support systems Market

CIS and Russia Life support systems Market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Life support systems Market

Japan Life support systems Market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) Life support systems Market

The life support systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with life support systems market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on life support systems market segments and geographies.

Life support systems Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

