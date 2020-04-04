Last Mile Delivery for Large Items Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2025
By Market Players:
The key players covered in this study
XPO Logistics
FIDELITONE
J.B. Hunt Transport
Ryder
Wayfair
SEKO Logistics
Schneider National
Werner Enterprises
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
50 lbs weight < 100 lbs
100 lbs weight < 200 lbs
200 lbs weight < 400 lbs
Others
In 2018, 50 lbs weight < 100 lbs accounted for a major share of 41% in the North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3256 M USD by 2024 from 1344 M USD in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Appliances
Furniture
Sports
Others
In North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items market, Home Appliances segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 3859 M USD by 2024. It means that North America Last Mile Delivery for Large Items will be promising in the Home Appliances field in the next couple of years.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
