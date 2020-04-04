Laboratory Ovens Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Laboratory Ovens is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Laboratory Ovens in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Laboratory Ovens Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Segments

By Oven Type Gravity Convection Mechanical Convection Vacuum Ovens Cleanroom Ovens Others

By Capacity Small Capacity (Under 2 cu. Ft.) Standard Capacity (2 cu. Ft-6 cu. Ft.) Large Capacity (Above 6 cu. Ft.)

By End-User Biosafety Laboratories Clinical and Medical Laboratories Incubator Laboratories Production Laboratories Research & Development (R&D) Laboratories Others



Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan

MEA GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

InterFocus Ltd., Carbolite Gero Limited, JIM Engineering Ltd, SciQuip, Terra Universal. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ted Pella, Inc., BINDER GmbH, BMT Medical Technology s.r.o., Agilent Technologies, Panasonic Biomedical, VWR (Avantor), Yamato Scientific America Inc., Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc., BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD.

