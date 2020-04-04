“

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit juice concentrates market include Northwest Naturals LLC, SunOpta Inc., KERR CONCENTRATES Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Welch Foods Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, DOHLER GmbH, Sudzucker AG, FruitSmart, AGRANA Investment Corp, Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Coca-Cola, Hershey, Kanegrade Ltd., Pioma Industries, SVZ, Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc., Sunopta Inc., among others.

Opportunities for Participants in the fruit juice concentrate Market-

Fruit juice concentrates are non-fermented drinks with a negligible amount of water. It is obtained by squeezing fresh fruits which are as healthy as fresh fruits. There are many foods in which fruit juice concentrates are used as natural flavor and sweeteners such as fruit drinks, ice cream, yogurt, baby food etc. The storage and logistic cost associated with fruit juice concentrate are very low. Due to hectic work schedules of the working class and ease of use, fruit juice concentrates have high demand in Europe and North America market. The demand for fruit juice concentrates is expected to increase in upcoming years especially in developed countries. Fruit juices are becoming part of the daily diet which drives the market for fruit juice concentrates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that consuming 1 to 2.5 cups of fruits per day according to age n gender have many health benefits. More than billions of gallons of fruit and vegetable juices are consumed in each year in U.S. Worlds 75% of juice supply is done by the U.S. So the major key drivers of the fruit juice concentrate market are increasing health conscious population, ease of use, wide area of application, long shelf life and low cost.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

