Feminine Hygiene Products Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2026

feminine hygiene products market has experienced diversified trends across countries such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

This market has been segmented by types of feminine hygiene products into: internal cleansers and sprays, tampons, pantiliners and shields, sanitary pads, women\\\'s disposable razors and blades.

This market has been segmented by types of feminine hygiene products into: internal cleansers and sprays, tampons, pantiliners and shields, sanitary pads, women\\\’s disposable razors and blades. This report highlights the tremendous growth in the feminine hygiene products market during the past few years due to factors such as intense competition, changing consumer preferences, product innovation, and increasing consumer health concerns. As women live a fast moving life, so they prefer to use easy and convenient sanitary products in their menstruation days. Having a dynamic role in our society, women seek sanitary protection products that suit their needs the most. Increasing consumer’s preferences for fashion and comfort is fueling the demand for feminine hygiene products in Asian countries. Manufacturers are investing a huge amount in advertising campaigns of feminine hygiene products to increase awareness among the consumers.

The scope of the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market report also provides an insight into value (USD, AUD, CNY, HKD, INR, IDR, JPY, MYR, NZD, PHP, SGD, KRW, THB million) and volume (units-million) of feminine hygiene products usage in the Asia Pacific market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2014 to 2020. In addition, current and future market trends are also covered under the scope of the report.

By country, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand have been covered in this report. In addition, brand share and distribution channel share from 2012 to 2014 are provided for a better understanding of the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends and formulate their strategies accordingly.

China holds its leading position in feminine hygiene products market across Asia Pacific, followed by Japan. In China with rising awareness and hygiene consciousness, consumers are prone to use premium quality and expensive sanitary products such as pantiliners and shields and tampons. Keeping in mind the consumers’ trends, the manufacturers are continuously making huge investments in advertising and launching new products with added features to grab the major chunk of the market. The consumers in Japan are very conscious towards healthy life. The role of female in Japan has greatly changed in the last one decade, with more active involvement in the society. They depend on various sanitary products to keep them active and fresh during menstruation period as well as non menstruation period.

With the rising consciousness of feminine hygiene, women are now turning towards premium products such as pantiliners and shield, tampons and disposable razors and blades instead of using common sanitary products. At present India is comparatively smaller market for feminine hygiene products however, this market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period growing at a high CAGR. The increasing numbers of working women across urban India is supporting the growth of sanitary products. The manufacturers are creating awareness by distributing free samples in rural India and the central Government is organizing free sanitary towel distribution program “ASHA” for rural secondary school girls. The program is becoming popular and this in turn is expected to increase the sales of sanitary towels during the forecast period. In India still 70% is rural population, so manufacturers have big opportunity to tap the market. The scope of the report provides manufacturers, suppliers and distributors a clear idea about the present and future market scenario that helps them to formulate their business strategies accordingly.

Feminine hygiene products are sold through a variety of channels. Distribution of products is another area of significant value addition. Major distribution channels such as drug stores and pharmacies, health and beauty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience Stores are among the most preferred destinations or channels for the sale of condiments sauces. Supermarkets and convenience stores have become popular channels for purchase of goods due to improvement in the standard of living of people in Asia Pacific. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are likely to dominate the distribution channel by 2020. Emerging markets such as Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong are anticipated to witness a significant increase in usage of feminine hygiene products due to increased disposable income in near future.

