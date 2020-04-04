Duty-Free Retailing Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025
This report studies the global Duty Free Retailing market, analyzes and researches the state and forecasts of the development of Duty Free Retailing in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Dufry
Lagardere Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR / Groupe (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Other
Market segment by application, Duty Free trade can be divided into
airports
aboard aircraft
Seaports
Stations
Other
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Duty Free Retail Industry
1.1 Overview of the Duty Free
Retail Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Duty Free Retail Product
1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook
1.2 Size of the global duty-free retail market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 South Asia Est
1.3 Retail market excluding taxes by type
1.3.1 Perfumes
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Alcohol
1.3.4 Cigarettes
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Retail market excludingtax per user end / application
1.4.1 Airports
1.4.2 aircraft
1.4.3
Ports Maritime 1.4.4 Stations
1.4.5 Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of Global Duty-Free Retail Competition by Players
2.1 Size of Duty-Free Retail Market (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 Dufry
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Retail Sales Duty Free ( million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1. 5 Recent developments
3.2 Lagardere Travel Retail
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Sales turnover excluding taxes (millions USD) (2013- 2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Lotte Duty Free
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 General presentation of activities / activities <br <br = “—->
Continued….
