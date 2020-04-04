This report studies the global Duty Free Retailing market, analyzes and researches the state and forecasts of the development of Duty Free Retailing in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South Asia. East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Dufry

Lagardere Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR / Groupe (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Perfumes

Cosmetics

Alcohol

Cigarettes

Other

Market segment by application, Duty Free trade can be divided into

airports

aboard aircraft

Seaports

Stations

Other

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Duty Free Retail Industry

1.1 Overview of the Duty Free

Retail Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Duty Free Retail Product

1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook

1.2 Size of the global duty-free retail market and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 South Asia Est

1.3 Retail market excluding taxes by type

1.3.1 Perfumes

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Alcohol

1.3.4 Cigarettes

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Retail market excludingtax per user end / application

1.4.1 Airports

1.4.2 aircraft

1.4.3

Ports Maritime 1.4.4 Stations

1.4.5 Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of Global Duty-Free Retail Competition by Players

2.1 Size of Duty-Free Retail Market (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 Dufry

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 General Presentation of Activities / Companies

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Retail Sales Duty Free ( million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1. 5 Recent developments

3.2 Lagardere Travel Retail

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 General overview of activities / activities

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Sales turnover excluding taxes (millions USD) (2013- 2018)

3.2.5 Recent developments

3.3 Lotte Duty Free

3.3.1 Company profile

3.3.2 General presentation of activities / activities

Continued….

