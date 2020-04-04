In this report, the global Contraceptive Gels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

key players in the contraceptive gels market will increase the global contraceptive gel market. To avoid unwanted birth , to regulate the interval between pregnancies will also increase the growth of the contraceptive gels market. As the contraceptive gels does not provide protection from STD and are less effective when used alone which will inhibit the growth of the global contraceptive gels market.

The global market for contraceptive gels is segmented on basis of distribution channel and geography

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Retail Stores Drug Store E- Commerce Fertility Centers Others



Global contraceptive gels market is segmented into distribution channels such as retail shops, drug store, E-commerce, fertility centers. Contraceptive gels are over the counter (OTC) barriers methods which is use without consulting the doctor and is easily available in the retail, drug stores which increase the contraceptive gels market.

On the basis of geography, global contraceptive gels market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven due to increasing in the development of the female contraceptive drugs and devices technological advancement, initiative from the government. Europe holds the second largest share in the contraceptive gels market due to increasing awareness through social media and advertisement and increasing investment in women’s health. Asia Pacific market is growing owing to the increase in the healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiative to increase awareness among the population. Increase in the population in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India will enhance the contraceptive market.

Some of the key players present in Global contraceptive gel market are Caya, Contraline, Inc, Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Allergan USA, Inc, Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp among others.

