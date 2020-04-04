The report provides forecast and analysis of the global corrugated packaging market. It provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with forecast from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (000’ Tonnes). It includes drivers and restraints of the Global Corrugated Packaging Market and their impact on each country during the forecast period.

The report also comprises of the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for corrugated packaging manufacturers. It also includes detailed pricing analysis by product type and value chain analysis. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of corrugated packaging manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, packaging type, end use, and region.

The report includes the revenue generated from sales of corrugated packaging across the globe. By product type, the market has been segmented as single wall board, single face board, double wall board and triple wall board. By packaging type, the market has been segmented into box, crates, trays, octabin, pallet and others. Box segment is further categorized into slotted box, folder box, telescope box and die cut box. On the basis of end use, the global corrugated packaging market is classified into food & beverage, electrical & electronics, home care products, personal care products, e-commerce, transportation & logistics, healthcare and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on average usage of corrugated packaging on the basis of applications and the revenue is derived through cost of corrugated packaging in tonnes. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global markets.

The corrugated packaging has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of corrugated packaging across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the corrugated packaging by region. Global market numbers product type, packaging type and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each regional demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Some of the key players in the global corrugated packaging market have been profiled thoroughly in the XploreMR’s report, including Rengo Co., Ltd, Saica Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Westrock Company, Pratt Industries Inc. , Menasha Corporation, Cascades Incorporated and among others.

The key market taxonomy at a glance –

Global Corrugated Packaging Market – by Product Type Single wall board Single Face board Double wall board Triple wall board

Global Corrugated Packaging Market – by Packaging Type Box Slotted box Folder box Telescope Box Die Cut Box Crates Trays Octabin Pallet Others

Global Corrugated Packaging Market – by End Use Food & Beverage Electrical & Electronics Home care products Personal care products E-commerce Transportation & Logistics Healthcare Others

Global Corrugated Packaging Market – by Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

