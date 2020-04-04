The worldwide market for Content Delivery Network (CDN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market pursuers will discover this report exceptionally advantageous in comprehension the Market showcase in integrity. The angles and data of the report utilizing figures, structured presentations, pie graphs, and other visual portrayals. This escalates the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market pictorial portrayal and furthermore helps in getting the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market business actualities much better. The Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market advertise is probably going to develop at a noteworthy CAGR. The principle goal of report is to direct the client comprehend the Market advertise as far as its definition, order, potential, most recent patterns, and the difficulties that the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market advertise is confronting.

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Content Delivery Network (CDN) market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

The India market is witnessing massive growth in content delivery network adoption by various SMEs focusing on using digital platforms and the internet to expand their presence. Market growth is driven by a growing subscriber base for smart devices and an increasing consumption of online video content. These factors along with the provision of attractive policies to residents for installation of Wi-Fi and broadband services are driving the growth of the India content delivery network market. Engaging customers is vital for sustaining in this business and this factor is becoming increasingly challenging owing to rapidly expanding online economic conditions characterised by intense competition. This in turn is expected to increase deployment of CDN for efficient delivery of online content over the forecast period, further propelling the growth of the India content delivery network market. The rapid proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices is further expected to boost the growth of the India content delivery market.

The costs of establishing a content delivery network are quite high (huge infrastructure costs and a high capital expenditure but less ROI in the initial stages). This can be quite challenging for new entrants heading into the highly competitive CDN market in India with high quality services. This market is likely to witness some key trends in the coming few years such as – reduced prices of CDN services, multi-CDN delivery and streaming of content, CDN services support for IPv6, and the use of next-generation hardware to run content delivery networks.

The India content delivery network market is classified on the basis of service providers, applications, and end-use verticals. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented as telecom CDN providers, conventional CDN providers, and others. The conventional CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 169.0 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 1.69 Bn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. The telecom CDN providers segment was valued at US$ 57.5 Mn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ 549.1 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.9% over the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the India content delivery network market is segmented as streaming, web acceleration, gaming, and CDN storage. In terms of value, the streaming segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% while the web acceleration segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use verticals, the India content delivery network market is segmented as media & entertainment, e-commerce, TELCOs, healthcare, government & education, and others. In 2016, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 47.2% and this is likely to increase to 58.1% by the end of 2026.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The detail information about In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market growth rate analysis Available in Full research report.

