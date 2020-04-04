In this report, the global Cider market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Cider market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Cider market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Cider industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Cider. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

