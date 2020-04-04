The global Fork Sensors market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including OMRON Corporation, SICK AG, ROHM Semiconductor, and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating fork sensors. For instance, in February 2017, Balluff GmbH, a leading fork sensors provider invested approximately US$ 2.45 Mn to expand its existing plant in Chengdu, China by 50%. This initiative will help the company to enhance its focus on China, one of the most lucrative markets for fork sensors.

Global Fork Sensors Market

Global Fork Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Packaging and Labeling

Others

Global Fork Sensors Market, by Type

Optical fork sensor Red Infrared Laser

Ultrasonic fork sensor

Vibrating Tuning fork sensor

Global Fork Sensors Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



