The worldwide market for Zipper Pouch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

The global zipper pouch market is segmented on the basis of type as stand up and flat. On the basis of material, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented into kraft, aluminum and plastic. On the basis of end use industry, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented into food & beverages, cosmetics and others. Food and beverages segment can be further segmented into dehydrated fruit and vegetables, meat & fish, confectionery, and others.

On the basis of region, the global zipper pouch market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to retain its dominance in the global zipper pouch market over the forecast period. Zipper pouch market in Europe and North America is also expected to increase at high pace over the forecast period. China and India are expected to witness promising growth in the global zipper pouch market in the near future.

The major players in the zipper pouch market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group, S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC., and Maco PKG. Maco Bag Corporation.

