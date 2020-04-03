The Global Wirewound Resistors Market is growth can be attributed to increasing demand from electronic devices and equipment. Wirewound resistors are passive electronic components made with wounding wire around the core.

The global wirewound resistors market is expected to show exponential growth in the years to come. Increasing desposable income and replacements of home appliances and electronic devices such as LCD monitors, mobile phones, and digital cameras are instrumental in escalating the demand for wirewound resistors. Some fo the key players are investing heavily in research and development activities to enhance the functionalities of wirewound variable resistors. However, Availability of alternate resistors to the wirewound resistors is expected to hamer the market growth.

By type power resister was accounted for significant growth and is expectd to witness fastest growth within the forecast period. This is mainly due to advancement in technology.

By application, the market is segmented based on Computer Hardware, Medical Electronic Equipments, Testing and Measuring Equipments, Power Equipments and others. Increasing use of wirewound resistors in telecommunication, video and audio equipments, medical instruments, and many more instruments, is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

In terms of reveue, Asia Pacific held major share of overall market owing to gropwing electronic equipment manufacturers in emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, etc. North America in expected to witness a lucrative growth in the years to come. in terms of revenue, North America followed by Europe.

Complete report on Wirewound Resistors market report spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key players operating in the global Wirewound resistors market are Cougar Electronics II Corporation, Jameco Electronics, Ltd., KRL/Bantry Components Inc., Mod-Tronic Instruments Limited, Novotechnik U.S., Inc., Ohmite Manufacturing Company, Inc. ,Taiwantrade VOLT SIGNAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, Voltronics, Inc. and others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, deployment & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Wirewound Resistors Market — Industry Outlook

4 Wirewound Resistors Market Type Outlook

5 Wirewound Resistors Market Application Outlook

6 Wirewound Resistors Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

