The Global Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 . Increasing awareness about health and the environment is prompting consumers to shift their preference from synthetic to organic cosmetics and personal care products. Moreover, cosmetic and personal care product manufacturers are demanding sustainable and eco-friendly packaging to market their brand and products as organic and all-natural. For instance, Natura, an organic cosmetic manufacturer announced the use of recyclable packaging techniques for packaging their products such as Humor, Kaiak, Ekos Frescor, and Essencial.The global water-soluble pods packaging market is fairly fragmented with the presence of several companies competing for the market share.

The market is in the growth phase and the level of competition is expected to remain the same throughout the next five years.If the powders and liquids are packaged in loose pouches or packets, there are higher chances of the spillage and dripping of the product. However, the use of water soluble pods eliminates the spilling possibilities to a great extent. Water soluble pods are easy to carry, as these require less space as compared to the other packaging formats. These are entirely soluble in hard water and soft water, and do not leave any residues.

The aforementioned factors support the growth of the water soluble pods market and also encourage consumers to incorporate these in their households.However, there are a few myths and risks associated with the usage of water soluble pods. Some believe that the smell of laundry pods causes irritation and headache. It is also believed that water soluble pods result in clogging. Other than this, some cases have shown that consumption of water soluble pods can be life threatening. The packaging of water soluble pods is such that it makes children consume these thinking it to be a candy – there have been numerous instances of such cases. All these factors may discourage the use of water soluble pods, which may result in restricted growth of the global water soluble pods packaging market.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). The Americas occupied the largest share of the water-soluble pods packaging market in 2018. Although the EMEA region will register a higher growth rate, the Americas will be the highest revenue generator which will help position itself as the market leader for the next five years.Some major market players are AICELL, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mondi, SEKISUI CHEMICAL and many more

