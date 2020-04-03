The Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025. Tissue based diagnostics is one of the most important technique for cancer diagnosis. A small sample of tissue is used to define the absence or presence of cancer.

The major factors driving the growth of the market includes growing incidence of cancer along with a rapidly aging population, technological advancements, improving infrastructure for cancer diagnosis and increasing healthcare expenditure. Advances in technology to develop novel instruments, widespread use of consumables processing tissue samples and its cost effective nature fuels market growth.

The large share of the market is attributed to growth in the number of hospitals coupled with better accessibility and availability of test results in hospitals. The rising focus of major players owing to government initiatives and increasing awareness about the potential benefits of diagnostics among the population also contributes to the market growth. Increasing opportunities in digital pathology and high demand for companion & molecular diagnostics are the other factors which are expected to affect the market growth.

Key companies mentioned are–

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Sakura Finetek Japan

Abcam

Target Audience:

*Manufacturers and vendors of tissue diagnostics equipment

*Research associations related to tissue diagnostics

*Pathologists and pathology laboratories

*Various research and consulting firms

*Distributors of tissue diagnostics equipment

*Contract research manufacturers of tissue diagnostics equipment

*Government bodies

*Tissue diagnostics database and software providers

*Venture capitalists.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

