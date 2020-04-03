Complete study of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market include _ Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), Angstrom Engineering (Canada), etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry.

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Segment By Type:

Organic Layers, Inorganic Layers

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Segment By Application:

, Flexible OLED Display, Flexible OLED Lighting, Thin-Film Photovoltaics, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE)

1.2 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Organic Layers

1.2.3 Inorganic Layers

1.3 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Flexible OLED Display

1.3.3 Flexible OLED Lighting

1.3.4 Thin-Film Photovoltaics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production

3.4.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production

3.5.1 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production

3.6.1 China Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production

3.7.1 Japan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Business

7.1 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea)

7.1.1 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG Chem (South Korea)

7.2.1 LG Chem (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LG Chem (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Chem (South Korea) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 LG Chem (South Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US)

7.3.1 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Applied Materials (US)

7.4.1 Applied Materials (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Applied Materials (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Applied Materials (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Applied Materials (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Veeco Instruments (US)

7.5.1 Veeco Instruments (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Veeco Instruments (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Veeco Instruments (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Veeco Instruments (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kateeva (US)

7.6.1 Kateeva (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Kateeva (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kateeva (US) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Kateeva (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toray Industries (Japan)

7.7.1 Toray Industries (Japan) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Toray Industries (Japan) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toray Industries (Japan) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Toray Industries (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF (Rolic) (Germany)

7.8.1 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 BASF (Rolic) (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Meyer Burger (Switzerland)

7.9.1 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Meyer Burger (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Aixtron (Germany)

7.10.1 Aixtron (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Aixtron (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Aixtron (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Aixtron (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Bystronic Glass (Germany)

7.11.1 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Bystronic Glass (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 AMS Technologies (Germany)

7.12.1 AMS Technologies (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 AMS Technologies (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 AMS Technologies (Germany) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 AMS Technologies (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Angstrom Engineering (Canada)

7.13.1 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Angstrom Engineering (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served 8 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE)

8.4 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Distributors List

9.3 Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

