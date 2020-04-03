A recent market study published by XploreMR “Surgical Booms Market: Global Industry Analysis (2014-2018) and Opportunity Assessment (2019-2029)” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the surgical booms market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features the unique and salient factors that are likely to significantly impact the development of the surgical booms market during the forecast period.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the surgical booms market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the surgical booms market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the surgical booms market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the surgical booms market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the surgical booms market report. The section also offers information on revenue opportunity.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact the market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market development or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes product adoption, key promotional strategies, and reimbursement scenario for market expansion.

Chapter 06 – Global Surgical booms Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of equipment booms, utility booms, and anesthesia booms in the different region throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.

Chapter 05 – Global Surgical Booms Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the surgical booms market between the forecast periods of 2014-2029 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical surgical booms market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the surgical booms market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the surgical booms market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the surgical booms market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the surgical booms market.

Chapter 09 – Global Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Product Type

Based on product type, the surgical booms market is segmented into four segments including, equipment booms, utility boom, anesthesia booms and custom booms. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the surgical booms market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Installation

Based on installation, the surgical booms market is segmented into two segments including, roof mounting and floor mounting. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the surgical booms market and market attractiveness analysis based on the installation.

Chapter 10 – Global Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By End User

This chapter provides details about the surgical booms market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and hybrid operating rooms. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 11 – Global Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the surgical booms market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 12 – North America Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America surgical booms market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America surgical booms market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the surgical booms market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the surgical booms market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia surgical booms market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Surgical booms market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the surgical booms market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the surgical booms market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania surgical booms market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Surgical booms Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the surgical booms market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Share Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a information about the market share analysis of the key players in the surgical booms market.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Surgical booms market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Stryker Corporation, CV Medical LLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Steris Plc, Getinge Group, Amico Group of companies, Skytron LLC., among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the surgical booms report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the surgical booms market.

