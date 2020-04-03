Growth of the global sports and athletic socks market is significantly bound to increasing demand in the sports and healthcare industry. As consumers are getting more aware regarding propagation of infection due to synthetic hosiery products, manufacturers prefer using cotton blend for production of sports and athletic socks. Moreover, textile manufacturers are embedding additional features in the sports and athletic socks such as padding at the ball of the foot, which prevents prevalence of ulcers. Embedded features in these socks also witness considerable demand in the healthcare industry among the diabetic population.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1691

A recently published report on “Sports and Athletic Socks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Forecast (2017 – 2022),” offers exclusive insights to the readers on recent trends and market dynamics in the global sports and athletic socks market. The report highlights the materials and components such as cotton and synthetic blends used by the textile manufacturers for the production of sports and athletic socks.

This report offers insights on factors contributing towards growth of the global sports and athletic socks market along with various trends and dynamics that are likely to impact the future and current market dynamics. The global sports and athletic socks market is segmented on the basis of product type, activity type, sales channel, material type, gender, and region.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1691

The report offers insights on the gender types that are impacting demand for sports and athletic socks in the global market. Men’s sports is expected to witness the highest revenue growth as compared to other genders. Sports and athletic socks is expected witness considerable demand in women’s sports. Manufacturers prefer using cotton and synthetic blends for production of the sports and athletic socks. Further, manufacturers are integrating enhanced technology to offer smart socks that enables the diabetic patients to track and monitor the blood and sugar levels globally.

The next section of the report offers insights on various activities that are impacting the market dynamics of sports and athletic socks. Casual sports socks is expected to represent a dominant segment as compared to other activities. This segment is expected to witness relatively high demand among the sportsmen in the global market. Sales of casual sports socks is expected to generate significant revenues among other sport and athlete socks products. Soccer socks is also expected to register the second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global market. This segment is expected to witness considerable demand among soccer players in the sports industry.

In the final section, this report offers insights on impact of revenue generated through sales channel. Sales of sports and athletic socks is expected to generate significant revenues through modern trade channels. Modern trade as compared to other sales channel is expected to represent a leading segment in the global market. Franchised sports outlet is expected to witness the second highest growth in terms of revenue in the global sports and athletic socks market. Third party online channel as compared to other sales channel is also expected to contribute towards growth of the global sports and athletic socks market positively.

Leading companies mentioned in this report include All Star, Rawlings, Nike, MacGregor, Select Sports, Easton-Bell Sports, Adidas, Wilson, Mizuno, and All Star.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1691/SL