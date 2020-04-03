According to the global smart cities market report by IMARC Group, the market to reach a value of US$ 962.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2025. A smart city is an infrastructural framework based on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) that collects data through various electronic sensors and optimizes operations to promote sustainable development in urban areas. The software component consists of mobile and web applications, while the hardware component includes sensors, chips and actuators for management and administration through digital devices. The framework of smart cities also promotes automation across healthcare, education, residential, transport, water treatment, security and energy sectors.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-city-market/requestsample

Global Smart Cities Market Trends

The global market is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)- and Internet of Things (IoT)-based building management systems across the globe. Technologically advanced cities are using software-based tools to ensure the comprehensive development of institutional, social, physical and economic infrastructure. Furthermore, rapid population growth, hyper-urbanization and globalization, are also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including favorable government initiatives promoting sustainable lifestyles, are projected to drive the market further.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-city-market

Smart Cities Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Focus Area:

Smart Transportation

Smart Buildings

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

Market Breakup by Smart Transportation:

Smart Ticketing

Traffic Management System

Passenger Information Management System

Freight Information System

Connected Vehicles

Others

Market Breakup by Smart Buildings:

Building Energy Optimization

Emergency Management System

Parking Management System

Others

Market Breakup by Smart Utilities:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Distribution Management System

Substation Automation

Others

Market Breakup by Smart Citizen Services:

Smart Education

Smart Healthcare

Smart Public Safety

Smart Street Lighting

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1600&flag=C

Browse related reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-home-energy-management-systems-market-report-2019-2024-2020-02-28

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/internet-protocol-television-iptv-market-overview-global-industry-trends-share-growth-and-forecast-till-2024-2019-10-10

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.