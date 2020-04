The global Sleeping Bags market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Sleeping Bags market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

competitive landscape of the sleeping bags market is revolving around introducing ultra-light sleeping bags with novel fill material.

L.L. Bean, an American retail company that manufactures clothing and outdoor recreation equipment, has introduced its Ultralight Sleeping Bag with aerogel insulator. Aerogel is an ultra-light material with extremely low density and thermal conductivity. PrimaLoft Gold Insulation has combined aerogel with fiber technology which is used in L.L. Bean’s Ultralight sleeping bag.

NEIGHBORHOOD and Helinox have collaborated for their latest joint launch of a range of camping essentials which included sleeping bags. All of the launch collection featured the inclusion of an ultra light-weight aluminium alloy in camping essentials making them compact and portable.

Apart from these new material entrants, existing sleeping bags in the market consists of two types of fill including down or natural fill and synthetic fill. While down fill is considered expensive yet warm, synthetic fill provides better performance in wet conditions.

Popular shapes of the sleeping bags are rectangular, barrel-shaped, mummy, quilt, elephant’s foot and also double sleeping bags.

Based on temperature rating, three types of sleeping bags are available in the market including winter, summer, and 3 season.

Although the sleeping bags market is driven by the growth of the outdoor industry and innovative product introductions, cost and intense competitive landscape are likely to influence the market in the forecast period.

