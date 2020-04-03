Castleman’s disease is a rare disorder related to the lymphatic system in which the body’s disease-fighting network get affected. In the Castleman’s disease, the body’s lymph cells became overgrow. The Castleman’s disease is also known as angiofollicular lymph node hyperplasia and giant lymph node hyperplasia. Sometimes the Castleman’s disease is associated with the HIV infection which can be life threatening. The Castleman’s disease also associated with the other diseases such as cancer of the lymphatic system, POEMS syndrome and cell proliferation disorders. The actual cause of the disease is unknown, but when the immune system of the body gets weaker due to other diseases, leads to the chances of Castleman’s disease. The Castleman’s disease is of two types: Localized (unicentric) and widespread (multicentric) disease. The treatment of the Castleman’s disease depends on the type of the disease such as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and drugs. The unicentric type of Castleman’s disease is a common type and generally cured by the surgery. Whether the multicentric disease is treated by the combination of drugs and surgery.

The advancement to the diagnosis of rare diseases such as Castleman’s Disease boosted the diagnosis rate and expected to grow the treatment market of Castleman’s Disease over the forecast period.

The global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type, indications and treatment type and type of facility.

On the basis of disease type, the global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented into:

Unicentric Castleman’s Disease

Multicentric Castleman’s Disease Multicentric without POEMS syndrome Multicentric with POEMS syndrome with osteosclerotic lesions Multicentric with POEMS syndrome without osteosclerotic lesions



On the basis of indication, the global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented into:

Angiofollicular Lymph Node Hyperplasia

Angiomatous Lymphoid

Castleman Tumor

Giant Benign Lymphoma

Giant Lymph Node Hyperplasia

Hamartoma of the Lyphatics

others

On the basis of treatment type, the global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented into:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Corticosteroid Drugs

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Anti-Viral Drugs

On the basis of type of facility, the global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global Castleman’s disease treatment market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing availability of advanced diagnosis and treatment facilities for the rare diseases such as Castleman’s disease is the major factor, which anticipated to boost the growth of the global Castleman’s disease treatment market. The developing medical infrastructure and diagnostics facilities in the emerging markets such as China and India, also propel the growth of the global Castleman’s disease treatment market. The increasing research and development activities to bring the new and combination treatment technologies and up-gradation of existing one, also expected to drives the global Castleman’s disease treatment market over a forecast period.

However, the higher cost of Castleman’s disease treatment due to high cost of reagents and devices may hamper the growth of the global Castleman’s disease treatment market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global Castleman’s disease treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global Castleman’s disease treatment market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the developed medical infrastructure and availability of treatment facilities in the region. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global Castleman’s disease treatment market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for Castleman’s disease treatment and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities along with the growing medical tourism in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global Castleman’s disease treatment market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Some of the market players in Castleman’s disease treatment Market globally include Janssen Biotech, Novartis AG, NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Octapharma AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Relypsa, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc.

