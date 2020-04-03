“

Global Residential Portable Generators Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Residential Portable Generators market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Residential Portable Generators market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Residential Portable Generators Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Briggs & Stratton, Honda Power, Generac, Yamaha, KOHLER, Techtronic Industries, Eaton, Wacker Neuson, Honeywell, Hyundai Power, Champion, Sawafuji, Scott’s, Pramac, HGI, Mi-T-M, Winco, Perkins

Segment by Types:

AC Generators, DC Generators

Segment by Applications:

Commercial Application, Household Application

Global Residential Portable Generators Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Residential Portable Generators market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Residential Portable Generators market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Residential Portable Generators Market Overview

1.1 Residential Portable Generators Product Overview

1.2 Residential Portable Generators Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC Generators

1.2.2 DC Generators

1.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Residential Portable Generators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Residential Portable Generators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Residential Portable Generators Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Residential Portable Generators Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Residential Portable Generators Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Residential Portable Generators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Residential Portable Generators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Residential Portable Generators Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Portable Generators Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Portable Generators as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Portable Generators Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Residential Portable Generators Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Residential Portable Generators Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Residential Portable Generators Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Residential Portable Generators Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Residential Portable Generators Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Residential Portable Generators Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Residential Portable Generators by Application

4.1 Residential Portable Generators Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Application

4.1.2 Household Application

4.2 Global Residential Portable Generators Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Residential Portable Generators Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Residential Portable Generators Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Residential Portable Generators by Application

4.5.2 Europe Residential Portable Generators by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Residential Portable Generators by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators by Application 5 North America Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Portable Generators Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Residential Portable Generators Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Portable Generators Business

10.1 Briggs & Stratton

10.1.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

10.1.2 Briggs & Stratton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Briggs & Stratton Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Briggs & Stratton Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.1.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

10.2 Honda Power

10.2.1 Honda Power Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honda Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Honda Power Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Honda Power Recent Development

10.3 Generac

10.3.1 Generac Corporation Information

10.3.2 Generac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Generac Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Generac Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.3.5 Generac Recent Development

10.4 Yamaha

10.4.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yamaha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Yamaha Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yamaha Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.4.5 Yamaha Recent Development

10.5 KOHLER

10.5.1 KOHLER Corporation Information

10.5.2 KOHLER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KOHLER Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KOHLER Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.5.5 KOHLER Recent Development

10.6 Techtronic Industries

10.6.1 Techtronic Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Techtronic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Techtronic Industries Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Techtronic Industries Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.6.5 Techtronic Industries Recent Development

10.7 Eaton

10.7.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eaton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Eaton Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Eaton Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.7.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.8 Wacker Neuson

10.8.1 Wacker Neuson Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wacker Neuson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Wacker Neuson Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wacker Neuson Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.8.5 Wacker Neuson Recent Development

10.9 Honeywell

10.9.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.9.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Honeywell Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Honeywell Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.9.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.10 Hyundai Power

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Residential Portable Generators Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hyundai Power Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hyundai Power Recent Development

10.11 Champion

10.11.1 Champion Corporation Information

10.11.2 Champion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Champion Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Champion Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.11.5 Champion Recent Development

10.12 Sawafuji

10.12.1 Sawafuji Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sawafuji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sawafuji Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sawafuji Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.12.5 Sawafuji Recent Development

10.13 Scott’s

10.13.1 Scott’s Corporation Information

10.13.2 Scott’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Scott’s Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Scott’s Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.13.5 Scott’s Recent Development

10.14 Pramac

10.14.1 Pramac Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pramac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Pramac Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Pramac Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.14.5 Pramac Recent Development

10.15 HGI

10.15.1 HGI Corporation Information

10.15.2 HGI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 HGI Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 HGI Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.15.5 HGI Recent Development

10.16 Mi-T-M

10.16.1 Mi-T-M Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mi-T-M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mi-T-M Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Mi-T-M Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.16.5 Mi-T-M Recent Development

10.17 Winco

10.17.1 Winco Corporation Information

10.17.2 Winco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Winco Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Winco Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.17.5 Winco Recent Development

10.18 Perkins

10.18.1 Perkins Corporation Information

10.18.2 Perkins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Perkins Residential Portable Generators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Perkins Residential Portable Generators Products Offered

10.18.5 Perkins Recent Development

11 Residential Portable Generators Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Residential Portable Generators Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Residential Portable Generators Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”