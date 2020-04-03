This report provides the forecast and analysis of the global residential hobs market. It provides analysis on the basis of the historical data and forecast from 2019 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments, along with an analysis of the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints, and recent trends of the residential hobs market. The report also comprises opportunities for residential hobs manufacturers and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the residential hobs market.

The report studies the global residential hobs market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study the key market trends pertaining to the global residential hobs market, which gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the residential hobs spending of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. The market size and forecast for each segment in the residential hobs market has been provided in the context of the regional markets. All the segmentation for residential hobs market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of residential hobs across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective of the market to the reader. It is then followed by residential hobs market overview and provides residential hobs market definition and analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends in the market. The sections that follow include an analysis of the global residential hobs market by product type, price range, burner/induction zones, and sales channel.

The residential hobs market is primarily segmented by product type, price range, number of burner/induction zones, and sales channel. The product type of the residential hobs market is sub-segmented as gas hobs and induction hobs. By price range, the residential hobs market is segmented into low range, medium range, and high range. Based on the number of burner/induction zones, the residential hobs market is sub-segmented as two, three, four, and five or more burners/induction zones. The global residential hobs market is further segmented on the basis of the sales channel. The distribution channel segment includes exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, online stores, independent stores, and others

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2018 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2019–2027. All the segmentation of the residential hobs market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the residential hobs market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2019–2027.

The residential hobs market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by material and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through weighted average country pricing trends. The residential hobs market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The residential hobs market has been analyzed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The prices considered for the calculation of revenue are the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional residential hobs manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating residential hobs consumption across various regions. The residential hobs market numbers for all the regions by product type, price range, number of burner/induction zones, and sales channels have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The company-level residential hobs market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The residential hobs market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on the supply side, demand side analysis of the residential hobs market, and the impact of macro-economic factors on the residential hobs market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) but also analyze the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the residential hobs market and to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments of the global residential hobs market have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the residential hobs market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of the absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of residential hobs. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the residential hobs market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for residential hobs in the global market, XfMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ This index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred to during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies, and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the residential hobs market, a ‘dashboard view’ of companies has been provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total residential hobs market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment of the residential hobs market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate their key competitors in the residential hobs market. The detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global residential hobs market include Whirlpool Corporation; AB Electrolux; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Midea Group Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Robert Bosch GmbH.; Haier Group Corporation; Miele & Cie. Kg; Panasonic Corporation; Arcelik A.S.; IFB Industries Limited; Glen Dimplex Group; Elica S.p.A.; Electron International; Amica S.A.; SMEG S.p.A.; FABER S.p.A.; Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH; Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited and Capella Home Appliances.

