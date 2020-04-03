Vein Illuminator Device Market Overview

Vein illuminator device is a medical healthcare device that is used to locate the veins on the skin. This device uses infrared to illuminate the vein on the surface of the skin. Vein illuminator devices are generally used in hospitals, clinics, blood donation camps, and nursing homes. These devices are useful in detecting the veins of elderly persons and obese persons.

Market Size and Forecast

The global vein illuminator device market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Further, the market of vein illuminator device was held at USD 38.2 Million in 2016. Increasing investment in healthcare across the globe is expected to foster the growth of the global vein illuminator device market during the forecast period.

In the regional platform, North America dominated the overall market of vein illuminator in 2016. Further, North America is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising spending on healthcare is the key growth factor of the vein illuminator device market in the North America region. Besides this, increasing healthcare infrastructure in the region is likely to swell the demand for the vein illuminator device. The U.S. leads the overall vein device illuminator market with more than 80% market share. The rapid adoption of advanced and innovative healthcare products is believed to strengthen the growth of vein illuminator devices in the country.

Europe region is forecasted to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising disposable income of the population. Further, rules and laws to strengthen public health are likely to foster the growth of vein illuminator devices in the region.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. An increase in the healthcare budget by the government is likely to drive the growth of the vein illuminator device market in the emerging economies of the region. Further, the rising adoption of technologically advanced and innovative healthcare products by the hospitals is likely to spur the demand for vein illuminator devices during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end-user, the global vein illuminator market has been segmented into hospitals, blood donation banks, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, academic institutions, and others. The hospital segment dominated the overall market of the vein illuminator market owing to the heavy adoption of advanced and innovative healthcare products.

Key Players

AccuVein Inc.

Infrared Imaging Systems Inc.

VueTek Scientific LLC

Venoscope LLC

Christie Medical Holdings Inc.

Near Infrared Imaging Inc.

Sharn Anesthesia

TransLite LLC

Aimvein Ltd.

and Others

Growth Drivers & Challenges

An increase in the number of hospitals and blood donation camps across the globe is fostering the growth of the global vein illuminator device market. Besides this, increasing expenditure on healthcare is believed to drive the growth of the vein illuminator market globally. Apart from this, the rise in the healthcare budget by various the Middle East and Asian countries are also envisioned to bolster the growth of the global vein illuminator device market.

Due to intense competition within the hospitals, they are adopting innovative healthcare products to increase patient comfort and provide better healthcare services. This factor is expected to escalate the growth of the global vein illuminator market. Apart from this, technological advancement associated with the vein illuminator device such as obese person vein detection is expected to fuel the growth of the vein illuminator device market during the forecast period.

In contrast, the high cost of infrared vein illuminator devices is expected to limit the growth of the global vein illuminator device market. Further, the lack of awareness about the vein illuminator device in the undeveloped regions is negatively affecting the growth of the vein illuminator device.

