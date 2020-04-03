Quartz Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Quartz industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Quartz market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Dupont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Technistone, QuartzForm, CR Lawrence, Stone Italiana, Granitifiandre, Equs, Diresco, Belenco, QuantumQuartz, Pental, Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth), Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto(Dongguan), OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Meyate, Gelandi, Blue Sea Quartz, Baoliya, Qianyun ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Quartz Market Major Factors: Quartz Market Overview, Quartz Market Analysis by Application, Economic Impact on Market, Market Competition, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Quartz Market Effect, Factors, Analysis, Quartz Market Forecast, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders.

Summation of Quartz Market: This report studies the Quartz market, Quartz is crystallised silicon dioxide (SiO2), which is usually white or transparent, although it can be found in other colors if it comes into contact with impurities during its formation.

Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. It is naturally scratch and stain resistant and non-porous; bacteria, mold and mildew don’t grow very easily on quartz counters. This crystalline mineral is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, though it is more commonly used in jewelry and electronics.

Quartz counters are made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

At present, this industry has a rather high dispersion. The major manufacturers of quartz are concentrated in Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac and Vicostone. The global quartz market that was valued at 4.45 Billion USD in 2013 is up to be worth 7.35 Billion USD by the end of 2017, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 13.35%.

Quality quartz is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Recently quartz has acquired increasing significance in various fields of residential quartz and commercial quartz. Globally, the quartz market is mainly driven by growing demand for kitchen countertops which accounts for nearly 51.70% of total downstream consumption of quartz in global.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of quartz. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

Global Quartz market size will increase to 16000 Million US$ by 2025, from 7350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quartz.

Based on Product Type, Quartz market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Press Molding

♼ Casting Molding

Based on end users/applications, Quartz market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ Kitchen Countertops

♼ Facades

♼ Flooring

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Quartz market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key insights of the Quartz Market report:

❶ The report provides Key Statistics on the Market Status of the Quartz market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

❷ The Quartz market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

❸ The report presents the Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value, and 2013-2020 market shares for key vendors.

❹ The total Quartz market is further divided By Company, By Country, And By Application/Type for the competitive landscape analysis.

❺ The report estimates 2020-2026 market Development Trends of Quartz industry.

❻ Analysis of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand, And Current Market Dynamics is also carried out

❼ The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Quartz Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

