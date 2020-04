The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Probiotic Soda Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Probiotic Soda market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Probiotic Soda market.

A prominent player in probiotic soda market- LIVE Soda has recently launched a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of probiotic sodas. The founder and CEO of LIVE Soda said that the latest line fits with the company’s goal to offer better-for-you substitutes for soda and other motivations.

has recently launched a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of probiotic sodas. The founder and CEO of LIVE Soda said that the latest line fits with the company’s goal to offer better-for-you substitutes for soda and other motivations. After being badly hit by dairy backlash, kefir maker Lifeway Foods is working on a novel internal restructuring project, and is likely to launch a new plant-based probiotic line named Plantiful soon.

is working on a novel internal restructuring project, and is likely to launch a new plant-based probiotic line named Plantiful soon. A leading beverage provider in numerous markets- Royal Unibrew-has expanded its reach in the soft drinks sector by acquiring France’s Etablissements Geyer Fréres (EGF) for $94 million in a strategic move to increase its products’ access to the American and French soft drinks markets.

The insufficient awareness of the probiotic health benefits in the emerging economies in Asia Pacific region, such as China and India is making these parts of the world lucrative for the probiotic soda manufacturers, who have been taking initiatives to tap untouched markets both in terms of awareness and competition. Furthermore, fermented foods have an established hold in Europe, where consumers have optimistic outlook towards probiotic products, which make the region a progressive platform for leading probiotic soda manufacturers to tap.

Probiotic Soda Market in North America (U.S., Canada)

Probiotic Soda Market in Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Probiotic Soda Market in Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Probiotic Soda Market in Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Probiotic Soda Market in Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Probiotic Soda Market in Japan

Probiotic Soda Market in Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Probiotic Soda Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Probiotic Soda Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

