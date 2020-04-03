Global Pet Food Market Report by Product Type (Dry Pet Food, Wet and Canned Pet Food, Snacks and Treats), Pet Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, Others), Pricing Type (Mass Products, Premium Products), Ingredient Type (Animal Derived, Plant Derived), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2024.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global pet food market size reached US$ 98.3 Billion in 2018. The market value is projected to reach US$ 128.4 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024. Over the years, there has been a rise in pet adoption rates across the globe, which has accelerated the demand for pet food. Various studies conducted by the manufacturers have also increased the knowledge of pet nutrition among owners. In line with this, they are now opting for products which ensure palatability and meet the nutritional requirements of pets. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing pet food which is formulated according to the specific breed, age and size of pets in smaller, disposable, single-serve containers in order to offer convenience to both the pets and their owners.

Global Pet Food Market Trends:

Pet owners have started to treat their pets as a member of the family and have become highly sensitive towards their pets’ needs. This trend of pet humanization has encouraged pet food companies to develop healthier and organic products which aid in reducing or controlling weight and avoiding obesity. In addition, it has also led to several innovations in the taste and flavor of pet food with recipes showing a strong influence from social dining. Besides this, the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector has popularized the online retailing of pet food since it is convenient and profitable for both the buyers and sellers. Moreover, governments of several countries have taken initiatives to protect pet health by regulating the manufacturing process and promoting the use of safe and healthy ingredients.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pet Food Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Pet Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 Trade Data

5.11.1 Imports

5.11.2 Exports

5.12 SWOT Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Strengths

5.12.3 Weaknesses

5.12.4 Opportunities

5.12.5 Threats

5.13 Value Chain Analysis

5.13.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.13.2 Manufacturers

5.13.3 Distributors

5.13.4 Exporters

5.13.5 Retailers

5.13.6 End-Users

5.14 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.14.4 Degree of Competition

5.14.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.14.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.15 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market by Pet Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cat Food

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market by Product Type

8.1 Dry Pet Food

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wet and Canned Pet Food

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Snacks and Treats

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market by Pricing Type

9.1 Mass Products

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Premium Products

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market by Ingredient Type

10.1 Animal Derived

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Plant Derived

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Specialty Stores

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Online Stores

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Others

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

13 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Other Capital Investments

15 Loans and Financial Assistance

16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis

17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Mars Petcare Inc.

17.2 Nestlé Purina Pet Care

17.3 Hill’s Pet Nutrition

17.4 Procter & Gamble Co.

17.5 The J.M. Smucker Company

