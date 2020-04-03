The report titled as ” Neoprene Market ” Provide an in-depth outline of the competitive landscape of the market globally, thus helping establishments understand the primary threats and prospects that vendors in the market are dealt with. The report makes use of an effective analysis technique such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis to present its correct results on the market. Additionally, it offers current approaches for building business tactics strategically which helps to promote control over the businesses

Key factor driving the neoprene market over the forecast spell is the rising demand for the product across the automotive as well as construction business mostly in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, neoprene is extensively used in manufacturing of several products for automotive industry such as shock absorber seals, power transmission belts, breaking & steering system components, hose covers, CVJ boots, etc., this will further boost the neoprene market growth. Furthermore, the region is witnessing several socio-economic aspects with easy approval of loan, creating huge demand for automotive in the region. This high demand for automotive will ultimately have positive impact over neoprene market over the forecast period. Likewise, growing urbanization and industrialization attributed to rapidly rising construction business in Asia-Pacific region will also fuel the market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, major restraint towards neoprene market growth is availability of its substitutes in the market like polyurethane elastomers and thermoplastic elastomers. Moreover, strict environmental regulations can also hinder the markets’ growth in upcoming years.

Global Neoprene Rubber Market has been segmented by different product types, application and geography. Further, by product type neoprene market is bifurcated into solid sheet and cellular sheet/sponge. In addition, solid neoprene sheet is a solid product form that can chemical resistance as well as higher tensile strength similar to its springy counterparts. These properties of the product makes it appropriate for several applications prone to abrasion. But, cellular or sponge neoprene sheet has a foam like composition as compared to solid form of product. Moreover, this product type has some air pockets that makes it extremely compressible and desirable for making gaskets, seals, etc. Furthermore, it is a very good insulator of vibration, sound and can resist water.

Similarly application segment of the neoprene market is sub-segmented to medical, automotive, consumer, construction and other comprising aerospace industry, sports, etc. Medical segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period owing to the compressible property of the neoprene, used for making material for knee, wrist and elbow support.

Key segments of Global Neoprene Market include:

Product Type Segmentation

Solid sheet

Cellular sheet/sponge

Application Segmentation

Medical

Automotive

Consumer

Construction

Other comprising aerospace industry, sports, etc

Geographical segmentation

Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

