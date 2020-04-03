According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global mobile payment market value is projected to reach US$ 3,783 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Mobile payment, also known as m-payment, refers to an e-payment method which utilizes mobile devices to authorize, initiate and confirm an exchange of money. These payments are facilitated by the availability of point-of-sale (POS) terminals that process transactions using nearfield communications. Nowadays, mobile payments are gaining popularity as they offer enhanced security features and convenience to users. Moreover, the growing penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet have encouraged tech-savvy consumers to prefer mobile-based payments. Besides this, many payment networks are collaborating with mobile operators to provide advanced mobile payment solutions, especially in emerging markets.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-payment-market/requestsample

Global Mobile Payment Market Trends:

Nowadays, many vendors are offering special discount coupons on m-commerce platforms to attract a broader consumer base. Various banks and companies are also providing mobile payment options in their apps to enable immediate transactions from the consumers’ bank accounts. Apart from this, non-bank entities have also introduced pre-payment instruments (PPI) which help in conducting interpersonal transactions. Additionally, several leading companies have recently developed applications, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay, that allow payments by scanning a unique barcode or QR code displayed on the screen of a smartphone. Moreover, governments of various nations are taking initiatives to promote digital payments which are anticipated to create opportunities in the mobile payment market.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-payment-market

Global Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Mode of Transaction

1. WAP

2. NFC

3. SMS

4. USSD

5. Others

Market Breakup by Application

1. Entertainment

2. Energy and Utilities

3. Healthcare

4. Retail

5. Hospitality and Transportation

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1106&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Browse related reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-online-food-delivery-market-growth-forecast-2019-2024-2020-02-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/north-american-wireless-charging-market-expected-to-rise-at-14-cagr-during-2019-2024-2020-02-11

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.