According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global IPTV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024. IPTV, or Internet-Based Protocol Television, is a communication technology that broadcasts television (TV) programs and visual content through the internet and subscriber-based networks. It operates through set-top boxes, rooftop antennas, satellite dishes and fiber optic cables and utilizes IP multicasting, Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for streaming live transmissions and on-demand programs onto the device. It also enables the viewers to create custom channel playlists and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.

Request for free pdf sample copy: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market/requestsample

Global IPTV Market Trends

The global market is driven by the changing content viewing patterns of consumers and increasing broadband penetration across the globe. Furthermore, rapid urbanization leading to the increased adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) and hybrid IPTV services, is also providing a boost to the market. The governments of emerging nations are also implementing policies to promote digitization of TV through Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and the introduction of smart TVs that can be integrated with IPTV, are projected to drive the market further.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global IPTV Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Subscription Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Device Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Streaming Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.8 Market Breakup by End-User

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Subscription Type

6.1 Subscription Based IPTV

6.2 Subscription Free IPTV

7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type

7.1 Wired

7.2 Wireless

8 Market Breakup by Device Type

8.1 Smartphones & Tablets

8.2 Smart TVs

8.3 PCs

8.4 Others

9 Market Breakup by Streaming Type

9.1 Video IPTV

9.2 Non-Video IPTV

10 Market Breakup by Service Type

10.1 In-House Service

10.2 Managed Service

11 Market Breakup by End-User

11.1 Residential

11.2 Enterprises

12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 Asia Pacific

12.2 Europe

12.3 North America

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America

13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 AT&T

16.3.2 Bharti Airtel Limited

16.3.3 Akamai Technologies

16.3.4 Verizon Communications

16.3.5 Orange S.A.

16.3.6 Ericsson

16.3.7 CenturyLink

16.3.8 Deutsche Telekom

16.3.9 MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

16.3.10 Arris International

16.3.11 Sterlite Technologies

16.3.12 Cisco Systems

16.3.13 Broadcom Corporation

16.3.14 Telefónica

16.3.15 Foxtel

16.3.16 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.3.17 Nectro IPTV

16.3.18 Amino Technologies

16.3.19 PCCW

16.3.20 Chunghwa Telecom

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1612&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.