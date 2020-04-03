Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Identifies the Key Drivers of Growth, Demand and Challenges of the Key Industry Players
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global IPTV market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024. IPTV, or Internet-Based Protocol Television, is a communication technology that broadcasts television (TV) programs and visual content through the internet and subscriber-based networks. It operates through set-top boxes, rooftop antennas, satellite dishes and fiber optic cables and utilizes IP multicasting, Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for streaming live transmissions and on-demand programs onto the device. It also enables the viewers to create custom channel playlists and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.
Request for free pdf sample copy: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market/requestsample
Global IPTV Market Trends
The global market is driven by the changing content viewing patterns of consumers and increasing broadband penetration across the globe. Furthermore, rapid urbanization leading to the increased adoption of video-on-demand (VOD) and hybrid IPTV services, is also providing a boost to the market. The governments of emerging nations are also implementing policies to promote digitization of TV through Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and the introduction of smart TVs that can be integrated with IPTV, are projected to drive the market further.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/iptv-market
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global IPTV Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Subscription Type
6.1 Subscription Based IPTV
6.2 Subscription Free IPTV
7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
7.1 Wired
7.2 Wireless
8 Market Breakup by Device Type
8.1 Smartphones & Tablets
8.2 Smart TVs
8.3 PCs
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Streaming Type
9.1 Video IPTV
9.2 Non-Video IPTV
10 Market Breakup by Service Type
10.1 In-House Service
10.2 Managed Service
11 Market Breakup by End-User
11.1 Residential
11.2 Enterprises
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 Asia Pacific
12.2 Europe
12.3 North America
12.4 Middle East and Africa
12.5 Latin America
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AT&T
16.3.2 Bharti Airtel Limited
16.3.3 Akamai Technologies
16.3.4 Verizon Communications
16.3.5 Orange S.A.
16.3.6 Ericsson
16.3.7 CenturyLink
16.3.8 Deutsche Telekom
16.3.9 MatrixStream Technologies Inc.
16.3.10 Arris International
16.3.11 Sterlite Technologies
16.3.12 Cisco Systems
16.3.13 Broadcom Corporation
16.3.14 Telefónica
16.3.15 Foxtel
16.3.16 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
16.3.17 Nectro IPTV
16.3.18 Amino Technologies
16.3.19 PCCW
16.3.20 Chunghwa Telecom
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1612&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Latest posts by elena (see all)
- Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report 2020: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development 2025 - April 3, 2020
- Mobile Payment Market Overview 2020, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 - April 3, 2020
- Pet Food Market Trends 2019, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024 - April 3, 2020