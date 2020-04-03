A latest market study published by XploreMR on the Industrial Oxygen Market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers in-depth assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a methodical research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Industrial Oxygen Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Industrial Oxygen Market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the Industrial Oxygen Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Industrial Oxygen Market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Industrial Oxygen Market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to the application of oxygen in different end-use industries can be found. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which benefits the reader to understand the scope of the Industrial Oxygen Market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter of the Industrial Oxygen Market report describes the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. A comprehensive analysis of the industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants in the global Industrial Oxygen Market.

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Volume (Consumption) Projections 2019 & 2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Industrial Oxygen Market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market – Pricing Analysis

This section of the report delivers detailed pricing analysis of the Industrial Oxygen Market at the regional level for the current year as well as forecast year.

Chapter 07 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market: Historical and Future Market Analysis

This section highlights the global market value analysis and forecast for the Industrial Oxygen Market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Industrial Oxygen Market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019) and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter of the report describes the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Industrial Oxygen Market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, production process, forecast factors, supply process, and operational challenges for the Industrial Oxygen Market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the succeeding section.

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Purity

Based on the purity, the Industrial Oxygen Market is segmented into low purity (90%-99%) and high purity (>99.5%) type of oxygen. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Industrial Oxygen Market, and market attractiveness analysis based on the purity.

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Oxygen Market based on the product type and has been categorized into compressed oxygen gas, liquefied oxygen, and oxygen gas mixtures. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 11 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Production Process

This chapter provides details about the Industrial Oxygen Market based on the production process and has been classified into cryogenic air separation process and non-cryogenic air separation process. In this chapter, readers can comprehend the market attractive analysis based on the production process.

Chapter 12 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End-use Industry

In this chapter, the global Industrial Oxygen Market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries into automotive & aerospace, chemical processing, metallurgy, energy, construction materials, food & beverages, water & wastewater treatment, medical & healthcare, welding & metal fabrication, pharmaceuticals & bio-technology and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the end-use industry.

Chapter 13 – Global Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the Industrial Oxygen Market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Industrial Oxygen Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Industrial Oxygen Market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, the assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Industrial Oxygen Market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are the prominent countries in the South Asia region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia Industrial Oxygen Market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Industrial Oxygen Market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Oxygen Market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Oxygen Market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Industrial Oxygen Market in the Oceania region by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Industrial Oxygen Market in Oceania.

Chapter 20 – MEA Industrial Oxygen Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Industrial Oxygen Market will grow in major countries of the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 21 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the Industrial Oxygen Market for emerging markets such as China and India.

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Industrial Oxygen Market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 23 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Industrial Oxygen Market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Linde Plc, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., and Showa Denko K.K, among others.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Industrial Oxygen Market.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Industrial Oxygen Market report.

