Advanced report on “Project Insight: Industrial Construction Projects – Europe” added by ResearchMoz.us, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

GlobalDatas Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) is currently tracking industrial construction projects in Europe with a total value of US$339.8 billion. Of this, US$153.6 billion is in the planning stage and US$109.9 billion is in the execution stage. Russia accounts for the highest value with US$193.8 billion, followed by the UK with projects valuing US$26.8 billion. Germany and Belarus follow with industrial construction projects with a value of US$19.3 billion and US$14.1 billion respectively. The highest value projects in Europe are the US$20.0 billion Ust-Luga Gas Chemical Production Plant project and the US$12.0 billion Mayskiy Polyethylene Terephthalate Production Complex both located in Russia.

Key Highlights

– The total pipeline of projects is valued at US$339.8 billion with US$50.6 billion being spent in 2019 and US$74.7 billion in 2020.

– The highest value of projects are at the planning stage with a total value of US$153.6 billion, followed by projects in execution with US$109.9 billion.

– Projects in the pre-execution stage amount to US$52.7 billion, while those at the pre-planning stage total US$23.4 billion.

– Assuming all projects in the current pipeline proceed as planned, spending will reach US$74.7 billion in 2020 and fall to US$20.3 billion in 2023. The highest value of project completions will be in 2021, with a value of US$60.8 billion.

– The top contractors in the region are VINCI Construction based in France and Uhde Inventa-Fischer based in Germany. The top engineers are NIPIgazpererabotka based in Russia and McDermott International headquartered in the US.

