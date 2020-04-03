Complete study of the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market include _ Adeka Corporation(Japan), Air Liquide(France), Air Products and Chemicals(US), Colnatec(US), Praxair(US), Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US), DowDuPont, JSR Corporation(Japan), Linde(Germany), NanmatT(China), Union Pacific Chemicals(US), Samsung(Korea), Strem Chemicals Inc(US), Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan), etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors industry.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Segment By Type:

Interconnect, Capacitor/Memory, Gates, Others

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Segment By Application:

, Semiconductor Industry, Non-Semiconductor Arenas

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors

1.2 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Interconnect

1.2.3 Capacitor/Memory

1.2.4 Gates

1.2.5 Others

1.3 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Segment by Application

1.3.1 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.3 Non-Semiconductor Arenas

1.4 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production

3.4.1 North America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production

3.5.1 Europe High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production

3.6.1 China High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production

3.7.1 Japan High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production

3.8.1 South Korea High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Business

7.1 Adeka Corporation(Japan)

7.1.1 Adeka Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Adeka Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Adeka Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Adeka Corporation(Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Air Liquide(France)

7.2.1 Air Liquide(France) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Air Liquide(France) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Air Liquide(France) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Air Liquide(France) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Air Products and Chemicals(US)

7.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Air Products and Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Air Products and Chemicals(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Colnatec(US)

7.4.1 Colnatec(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Colnatec(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Colnatec(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Colnatec(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Praxair(US)

7.5.1 Praxair(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Praxair(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Praxair(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Praxair(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US)

7.6.1 Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Dynamic Network Factory Inc(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DowDuPont

7.7.1 DowDuPont High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 DowDuPont High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DowDuPont High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JSR Corporation(Japan)

7.8.1 JSR Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 JSR Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JSR Corporation(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 JSR Corporation(Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Linde(Germany)

7.9.1 Linde(Germany) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Linde(Germany) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Linde(Germany) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Linde(Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 NanmatT(China)

7.10.1 NanmatT(China) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 NanmatT(China) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 NanmatT(China) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 NanmatT(China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Union Pacific Chemicals(US)

7.11.1 Union Pacific Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Union Pacific Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Union Pacific Chemicals(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Union Pacific Chemicals(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Samsung(Korea)

7.12.1 Samsung(Korea) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Samsung(Korea) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Samsung(Korea) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Samsung(Korea) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Strem Chemicals Inc(US)

7.13.1 Strem Chemicals Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Strem Chemicals Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Strem Chemicals Inc(US) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Strem Chemicals Inc(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan)

7.14.1 Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan) High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc(Japan) Main Business and Markets Served 8 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors

8.4 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Distributors List

9.3 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors (2021-2026)

11.4 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

