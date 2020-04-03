Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2026
The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Co.
Knauf
INEOS
Chi Mei Corporation
Styron LLC
Total Petrochemicals
Nova Chemicals Corporation
Synthos
Kaneka Corporation
Alpek
SIBUR
ACH Foam Technologies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Conventional Type
High Insulation Type
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Packaging
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market report?
- A critical study of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market share and why?
- What strategies are the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market by the end of 2029?
