leading players creating huge entry barriers to new entrants. Additionally, these market players are focusing on overcoming numerous challenges including high capital costs, and certification by the government, which stands as major restraining factors for growth of the global eucalyptus oil market.

The global eucalyptus oil market is anticipated to register a sluggish CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Sales of eucalyptus oil around the world are expected to reach nearly US$ 900 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Nature Application Distribution Channel Eucalyptus Globulus Natural Therapeutics Modern Trade Eucalyptus Kochii Organic Aromatherapy Franchise Outlets Eucalyptus Polybractea Food & Beverages Specialty Stores Cosmetics Online Toiletries Fragrances Cleaning & Home Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Eucalyptus Globulus will Continue to be Sought-after among Products in the Market

Eucalyptus globulus will continue to be sought-after in the market among products, in terms of revenues. Sales of eucalyptus polybractea are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022. On the other hand, sales of eucalyptus kochii will continue to register the lowest CAGR in the market throughout the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the most lucrative region for growth of the eucalyptus oil market, with sales exhibiting a steady CAGR through 2022. In terms of revenues, the market in Europe is expected to account for nearly one-half share of the market over the forecast period. The markets for eucalyptus oil in North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are estimated to exhibit a sluggish growth through 2022.

On the basis of nature, natural eucalyptus oil is expected to remain preferred in the global market, with sales exhibiting a moderate CAGR through 2022. Demand for organic eucalyptus oil will remain relatively lower than natural eucalyptus oil in the market.

Eucalyptus Oil to Witness the Largest Application in Food & Beverages

In terms of revenues, eucalyptus oil is expected to continue witnessing the largest demand in food & beverage applications, followed by aromatherapy and therapeutics application. Fragrances application of eucalyptus oil will continue to exhibit the lowest CAGR in the market through 2022.

Although modern trade continues to be the largest distribution channel in the global eucalyptus oil market, sales in online distribution channel will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2022. However, sales of eucalyptus oil in online distribution channel will continue to account for the lowest revenues, as compared to other distribution channel segments in the global eucalyptus oil market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

Research Methodology of Eucalyptus Oil Market Report

The global Eucalyptus Oil market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Eucalyptus Oil market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Eucalyptus Oil market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.