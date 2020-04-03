Complete study of the global Discrete Thyristors market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Discrete Thyristors industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Discrete Thyristors production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Discrete Thyristors market include _:, Mouser, Vishay, Infineon Technologies, SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited, Sirectifier Semiconductors, SIRENZA MICRODEVICES, Digitron Semiconductors, Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd, ON Semiconductor, Vishay Siliconix

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Discrete Thyristors industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Discrete Thyristors manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Discrete Thyristors industry.

Global Discrete Thyristors Market Segment By Type:

Fast Discrete Thyristors, Phase Control Discrete Thyristors

Global Discrete Thyristors Market Segment By Application:

, AC/DC Conversion, Electromagnetic Cooker, Electronic Ballast, Ultrasonic Circuit, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Discrete Thyristors industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Discrete Thyristors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Discrete Thyristors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Discrete Thyristors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete Thyristors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete Thyristors market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Discrete Thyristors Market Overview

1.1 Discrete Thyristors Product Overview

1.2 Discrete Thyristors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fast Discrete Thyristors

1.2.2 Phase Control Discrete Thyristors

1.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Discrete Thyristors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Discrete Thyristors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Discrete Thyristors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Discrete Thyristors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Discrete Thyristors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Discrete Thyristors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Discrete Thyristors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Discrete Thyristors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Discrete Thyristors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Discrete Thyristors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Discrete Thyristors Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Discrete Thyristors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Discrete Thyristors by Application

4.1 Discrete Thyristors Segment by Application

4.1.1 AC/DC Conversion

4.1.2 Electromagnetic Cooker

4.1.3 Electronic Ballast

4.1.4 Ultrasonic Circuit

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Discrete Thyristors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Discrete Thyristors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Discrete Thyristors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Discrete Thyristors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Discrete Thyristors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors by Application 5 North America Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Thyristors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Discrete Thyristors Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete Thyristors Business

10.1 Mouser

10.1.1 Mouser Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mouser Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Mouser Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Mouser Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.1.5 Mouser Recent Development

10.2 Vishay

10.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Vishay Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.3 Infineon Technologies

10.3.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Infineon Technologies Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Infineon Technologies Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.3.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

10.4 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited

10.4.1 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.4.5 SEMPO ELECTRONIC Limited Recent Development

10.5 Sirectifier Semiconductors

10.5.1 Sirectifier Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sirectifier Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sirectifier Semiconductors Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sirectifier Semiconductors Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.5.5 Sirectifier Semiconductors Recent Development

10.6 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES

10.6.1 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES Corporation Information

10.6.2 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.6.5 SIRENZA MICRODEVICES Recent Development

10.7 Digitron Semiconductors

10.7.1 Digitron Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.7.2 Digitron Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Digitron Semiconductors Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Digitron Semiconductors Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.7.5 Digitron Semiconductors Recent Development

10.8 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd

10.8.1 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.8.5 Nell Semiconductor Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.9 ON Semiconductor

10.9.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.9.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ON Semiconductor Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ON Semiconductor Discrete Thyristors Products Offered

10.9.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

10.10 Vishay Siliconix

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Discrete Thyristors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vishay Siliconix Discrete Thyristors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vishay Siliconix Recent Development 11 Discrete Thyristors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Discrete Thyristors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Discrete Thyristors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

